Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2020: DVAX, LLY, ALLE, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Health care companies were slightly gaining in pre-bell Thursday trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.59%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down marginally, by 0.02%.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) was advancing by over 10% after the company and specialty vaccine firm Valneva said they will work together to develop a vaccine program for COVID-19.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was marginally higher as it reported its Q1 results and posted non-GAAP earnings of $1.75, rising from $1.33 a year ago, as revenue improved to $5.86 billion from $5.09 billion in Q1 2019. Average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ stood at $1.48 for non-GAAP earnings and $5.48 billion for revenue.

Allegion (ALLE) was flat after it released its Q1 results, posting an adjusted EPS of $1.04 that rose from $0.88 a year ago as revenue climbed to $674.7 million from $655 million in Q1 2019. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, estimated Allegion to book $0.88 in EPS and $653.9 million in revenue for Q1.

