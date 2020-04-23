Health Care Sector Update for 04/23/2020: BXRX,WST,IMMU,STRM

Health care stocks outperformed most other sectors on Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Baudax Bio (BXRX) gained just over 6% after saying it would begin commercial sales of its Anjeso pain medication in June. The company Thursday also presented additional data from phase IIIb testing of the non-opioid analgesic showing Anjeso was efficacious and well-tolerated in patients prior to undergoing total knee arthroplasty procedures. The US Food and Drug Administration approved Anjeso for domestic sales on Feb. 20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) jumped out to a 10% gain after Thursday raising its forecast for FY20 core earnings and reporting better-than-expected Q1 financial results, citing strong customer demand. Excluding one-time items, its net income rose to $1.01 per share during the three months ended March 31 compared with a $0.74 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while revenue increased to $491.5 million from $443.5 million last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been looking for non-GAAP earnings of $0.82 per share on $466.8 million in revenue.

Immunomedics (IMMU) climbed almost 20% after HC Wainwright Thursday increased its price target for the immuno-oncology company by $26 to $60 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) was 4% higher, reversing an early decline that followed the health information technology company late Wednesday reporting a net loss of $0.08 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, halving its $0.16 per share loss during the same quarter last year despite revenue declining 12.1% year-over-year to $4.81 million. The lone analyst following Streamline had been expecting a $0.05 per share net loss at the company on $2.94 million in revenue.

