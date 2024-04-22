News & Insights

US Markets
KURA

Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2024: KURA, VAXX, MRNA, XLV, IBB

April 22, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.8% higher recently.

Vaxxinity (VAXX) was retreating more than 55% after disclosing plans to voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq Global Market next month.

Kura Oncology (KURA) was up nearly 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its potential leukemia drug ziftomenib.

Moderna (MRNA) was up 0.7% after saying it has secured a contract from the Ministry of Health in Brazil to supply 12.5 million doses of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for Brazil's 2024 vaccination campaign.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KURA
VAXX
MRNA
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.