Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2024: KURA, VAXX, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.8% higher recently.

Vaxxinity (VAXX) was retreating more than 55% after disclosing plans to voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq Global Market next month.

Kura Oncology (KURA) was up nearly 4% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its potential leukemia drug ziftomenib.

Moderna (MRNA) was up 0.7% after saying it has secured a contract from the Ministry of Health in Brazil to supply 12.5 million doses of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for Brazil's 2024 vaccination campaign.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.