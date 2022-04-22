Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2022: SCYX, GMED, HCA

Health care stocks were pressured in midday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 2.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) falling 2.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index dropped 1.6%.

In company news, Scynexis (SCYX) was plunging over 23% after pricing its securities offering to raise about $45 million.

Globus Medical (GMED) was falling over 13% after saying Dave Demski resigned as president and chief executive officer and will be succeeded by Daniel Scavilla, effective immediately.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was plunging over 18% after reporting Q1 earnings of $4.14 per share, missing analyst estimates of $4.28 in a Capital IQ poll.

