Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2022: ISRG, HCA, NVAX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.66% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported Q1 earnings of $4.14 per diluted share, unchanged from the figure a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $4.25. HCA Healthcare shares were recently shedding more than 10%.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) shares were slipping past 4% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, down from $1.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $1.08 per share.

Novavax (NVAX) said it has started dosing participants ages 12 to 17 in the late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose. Novavax shares were recently down more than 4%.

