US Markets
HCA

Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2022: HCA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks remained under pressure in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 2.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) falling 2.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index dropped 1.7%.

In company news, HCA Healthcare (HCA) was plunging over 20% after reporting Q1 earnings of $4.14 per share, missing analysts' estimates. HCA also lowered its net income and revenue guidance for 2022.

Globus Medical (GMED) was falling over 13% after saying Dave Demski resigned as president and chief executive officer and will be succeeded by Daniel Scavilla, effective immediately.

Scynexis (SCYX) was down more than 24% after pricing its securities offering to raise about $45 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular