Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2022: HCA

Health care stocks remained under pressure in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 2.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) falling 2.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index dropped 1.7%.

In company news, HCA Healthcare (HCA) was plunging over 20% after reporting Q1 earnings of $4.14 per share, missing analysts' estimates. HCA also lowered its net income and revenue guidance for 2022.

Globus Medical (GMED) was falling over 13% after saying Dave Demski resigned as president and chief executive officer and will be succeeded by Daniel Scavilla, effective immediately.

Scynexis (SCYX) was down more than 24% after pricing its securities offering to raise about $45 million.

