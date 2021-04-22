US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2021: RNLX,DYNT,EOLS

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were hanging onto small gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was a touch higher.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, Renalytix AI (RNLX) rose 20% after saying it received a contract to provide early-stage kidney disease testing services for more than 140 US government departments, agencies and affiliates.

Dynatronics (DYNT) climbed 7.7% after the physical therapy and rehabilitation products company said it was eliminating roughly 1,600 unprofitable or low-growth products and focusing sales and marketing resources on products it makes as part of broader efforts to improve financial performance.

Evolus (EOLS) tumbled nearly 20% after the medical aesthetics company priced an $85.5 million public offering of 9 million common shares at $9.50 apiece.

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

