Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2021: HCA, IQV, BIIB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was little changed and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.11% lower in recent trading.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was climbing past 2% as it posted Q1 earnings of $4.14 per share, up from $1.69 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected earnings of $3.31.

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was up more than 2% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, up from $1.50 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected normalized EPS of $1.86.

Biogen (BIIB) was lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.34 per share, down from $9.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $4.96.

