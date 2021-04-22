Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2021: HCA, IQV, BIIB, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was little changed and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.11% lower in recent trading.
HCA Healthcare (HCA) was climbing past 2% as it posted Q1 earnings of $4.14 per share, up from $1.69 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected earnings of $3.31.
IQVIA Holdings (IQV) was up more than 2% after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, up from $1.50 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected normalized EPS of $1.86.
Biogen (BIIB) was lower after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.34 per share, down from $9.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $4.96.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources