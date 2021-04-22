Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2021: CDAK,RNLX,DYNT,EOLS

Health care stocks were slipping Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) lost 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was little changed, giving back a gain of more than 1% earlier in the day.

In company news, Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) rose more than 29% after reporting positive results from a phase I/II trial of its exoSTING extracellular vesicle as a single agent against multiple solid tumors, saying the engineered exosome therapeutic candidate appears to stimulate a broad immune response without harming healthy cells.

Renalytix AI (RNLX) rose 12% after saying it received a contract to provide early-stage kidney disease testing services for more than 140 US government departments, agencies and affiliates.

Dynatronics (DYNT) climbed 1.9% after the physical therapy and rehabilitation products company said it is eliminating roughly 1,600 unprofitable or low-growth products and focusing sales and marketing resources as part of a broader effort to improve financial performance.

Among decliners, Evolus (EOLS) tumbled over 19% after the medical aesthetics company priced an $85.5 million public offering of 9 million common shares at $9.50 apiece.

