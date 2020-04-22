Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2020: BNTX, PFE, TMO, BIIB, XLV, IBB, VHT, IYH

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were advancing by more than 1%, while the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were unchanged.

BioNTech (BNTX) was surging above 32% after the company and its partner Pfizer (PFE) said the German regulatory authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, has approved the phase 1/2 clinical trial for BioNTech's BNT162 vaccine program to combat the COVID-19 disease. Pfizer was recently up more than 3%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was advancing by more than 2% as it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.94, up from $2.81 reported last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $2.82.

Biogen (BIIB) was declining by more than 6% even after it reported a Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $9.14, up from $6.98 in the 2019 quarter and significantly higher than the consensus estimate of $7.69 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

