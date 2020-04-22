US Markets
BNTX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2020: BNTX, PFE, TMO, BIIB, XLV, IBB, VHT, IYH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were advancing by more than 1%, while the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were unchanged.

BioNTech (BNTX) was surging above 32% after the company and its partner Pfizer (PFE) said the German regulatory authority, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut, has approved the phase 1/2 clinical trial for BioNTech's BNT162 vaccine program to combat the COVID-19 disease. Pfizer was recently up more than 3%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) was advancing by more than 2% as it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.94, up from $2.81 reported last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $2.82.

Biogen (BIIB) was declining by more than 6% even after it reported a Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $9.14, up from $6.98 in the 2019 quarter and significantly higher than the consensus estimate of $7.69 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNTX PFE TMO BIIB XLV

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular