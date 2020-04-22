Health Care Sector Update for 04/22/2020: BIIB,IMMU,PRTA,VBIV

Health care stocks still were adding to their afternoon gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was recording a 1% advance in late trade.

In company news, Biogen (BIIB) fell 8.9% after Wednesday saying it does not expect to file the biological license application for its experimental aducanumab treatment for Alzheimer's disease until the quarter ending Sept. 30, upstaging better-than-expected Q1 results. The company has been preparing for a pre-filing meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration scheduled for later this summer and said it has been submitting portions of the BLA filing for the anti-amyloid beta candidate in collaboration with Eisai Co.

Immunomedics (IMMU) rose about 1.2% after the US Food and Drug Administration Wednesday approved its trodelvy product candidate for the treatment of adults with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have been treated at least twice for the disease in the past. Trodelvy is the first FDA-approved antibody-drug conjugate indicated for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, according to the company.

Prothena (PRTA) was 2.4% lower, bouncing back from a nearly 21% decline earlier Wednesday, after the neuroscience company said its prasinezumab drug candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint of the first half of a phase II study in patients with early Parkinson's disease. The company and testing partner Roche are now evaluating the data to determine their next steps.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) dropped nearly 28% after the biopharmaceuticals company Wednesday priced a $50 million public offering of nearly 45.5 million common shares at $1.10 apiece, or 30% under Tuesday's closing price for the stock.

