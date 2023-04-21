US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2023: HCA, LLY, RDY, XLV, IBB

April 21, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was climbing by 0.55% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported Q1 earnings of $4.85 per diluted share, up from $4.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $3.98.

Eli Lilly (LLY) expects the US Medicare health plan to relax its coverage limits and cover new Alzheimer's drugs in response to emerging evidence of their effectiveness of clearing amyloid brain plaques, Reuters reported, citing a company executive. Eli Lilly was up almost 1% recently.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) was marginally higher after it announced the US launch of the generic version of Remodulin, which is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

