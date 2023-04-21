Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2023: GMAB, SWAV, AAPL, LLY

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Genmab (GMAB) said a three-arbitrator tribunal dismissed Genmab's claim that it was due milestone payments from a license agreement with Janssen Biotech for daratumumab. The shares were rising 0.7%.

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) is drawing takeover interest from Boston Scientific (BSX), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Shockwave shares jumped 10%, and Boston Scientific was down 3%.

Apple (AAPL) is planning to launch an iPhone app enabling users to compile their daily activities as part of its move in the mental and physical health technology market, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing documents it viewed. Apple shares were down 1%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) expects the US Medicare health plan to relax its coverage limits and cover new Alzheimer's drugs in response to emerging evidence of their effectiveness of clearing amyloid brain plaques, Reuters reported, citing a company executive. Eli Lilly shares were up almost 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.