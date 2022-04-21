US Markets
DGX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2022: DGX, PRGO, HUM, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive, and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently advancing by 0.41%.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.22 per diluted share, down from $3.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $3. Quest Diagnostics was climbing past 3% recently.

Perrigo (PRGO) was up more than 2% after saying it closed $2.6 billion of senior secured credit facilities.

Humana (HUM) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it agreed to sell a 60% interest in its Kindred at Home unit's hospice and personal care divisions for about $2.8 billion in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DGX PRGO HUM XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular