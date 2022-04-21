Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2022: DGX, PRGO, HUM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive, and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently advancing by 0.41%.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.22 per diluted share, down from $3.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $3. Quest Diagnostics was climbing past 3% recently.

Perrigo (PRGO) was up more than 2% after saying it closed $2.6 billion of senior secured credit facilities.

Humana (HUM) was advancing by more than 1% after saying it agreed to sell a 60% interest in its Kindred at Home unit's hospice and personal care divisions for about $2.8 billion in cash.

