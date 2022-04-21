Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2022: AMPE,PLX,DGX

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was slipping 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) plunged almost 35% after overnight saying the US Food and Drug Administration rejected changes by the company to a second late-stage trial of its Ampion drug candidate in patients with severe osteoarthritis in their knees. According to the company, the FDA said Ampio should have secured its approval prior to unblinding and beginning analysis of the trial data and it also faulted the company for evaluating Ampion solely on its ability to reduce pain in the trial population rather than the original co-primary endpoints of the study.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) slid 1.6% after the recombinant genetic therapies company late Wednesday filed a $100 million shelf registration for the potential sale of up to $100 million of its equity and debt securities from time to time.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) rose 3% after the testing and diagnostics company beat analyst estimates with its Q1 earnings and also raised its FY22 profit outlook above Wall Street expectations. The company is now projecting between $9.00 to $9.50 per share in non-GAAP FY22 net income, up from its prior forecast range expecting $8.65 to $9.35 per share and exceeding the $8.98 per share analyst mean.

