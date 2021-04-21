Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2021: HCSG,ATHE,OCGN,ISRG

Health care stocks added to midday gains ahead of Wednesday's close, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) gained 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 1.7%.

In company news, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) gained 10% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $3.52 per share, up from $2.69 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue for the robotic-assisted surgical equipment company increased 18% to $1.29 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $2.63 per share in adjusted profit on $1.11 billion in revenue.

Ocugen (OCGN) rose 17% after saying the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine the biopharmaceuticals company is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech showed a 78% efficacy rate in people without prior infections following a second dose.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) was nearly 14% higher after reporting improved Q1 earnings above Wall Street estimates and increasing its quarterly dividend.

Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) also climbed 14% after saying its experimental ATH434 treatment protected brain cells and improved motor function in animal models of Parkinson's disease, independently confirming prior findings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.