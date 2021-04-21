Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2021: ATHE,OCGN,ISRG

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) climbed 20% after saying its ATH434 product candidate protected brain cells and improved motor function in animal models of Parkinson's disease, independently confirming prior findings.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) was 8.8% higher after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $3.52 per share, up from $2.69 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue for the robotic-assisted surgical equipment company increased 18% to $1.29 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $2.63 per share in adjusted profit on $1.11 billion in revenue.

Ocugen (OCGN) rose 6.2% after saying the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine the biopharmaceuticals company is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech showed a 78% efficacy in people without prior infections following their second dose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.