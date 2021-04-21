US Markets
ANTM

Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2021: ANTM, ZLAB, HCSG, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.15% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.22% higher in recent trading.

Anthem (ANTM) fell 1.3% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.01 per share, up from $6.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $6.47.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) priced a public offering of 4.8 million American depositary shares at a price of $150 per American depositary share, and 224,000 ordinary shares at a price of HK$1,164.20 ($149.98) per ordinary share for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $750 million. Zai Lab was gaining over 6% in value recently.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) was 2% higher as it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, up from $0.27 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANTM ZLAB HCSG XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular