Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2021: ANTM, ZLAB, HCSG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.15% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.22% higher in recent trading.

Anthem (ANTM) fell 1.3% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.01 per share, up from $6.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $6.47.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) priced a public offering of 4.8 million American depositary shares at a price of $150 per American depositary share, and 224,000 ordinary shares at a price of HK$1,164.20 ($149.98) per ordinary share for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $750 million. Zai Lab was gaining over 6% in value recently.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) was 2% higher as it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, up from $0.27 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.27.

