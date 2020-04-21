Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2020: SMED,CARA,MRTX

Health care stocks were falling in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 2.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down nearly 3.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was declining 3.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Sharps Compliance (SMED) climbed 4.3% after saying it received a $2.2 million bank loan through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program. The two-year loan and interest are forgivable after eight weeks if the medical-waste disposal company uses it to pay employee salaries or benefits at pre-pandemic levels. The loan also can be used to cover rent and utility expenses.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) still was 3.8% higher, drifting off a nearly 16% gain earlier Tuesday after announcing positive top-line results for its Korsuva drug candidate during phase III testing, saying the injection met its primary and secondary endpoints in hemodialysis patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus. Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) has received a license from Cara to commercialize Korsuva world-wide outside the US, Japan and South Korea.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) fell 8.9% after a new regulatory filing showed Chief Executive Charles Baum late last week exercised an employee option to acquire 40,000 shares of the immuno-oncology company's stock at $8.49 each and then sold them through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan for more than $3.27 million in total net proceeds. Baum received between $89.08 to $91.89 a share through a series of open-market transactions on April 17.

