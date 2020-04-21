Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2020: HCA,SMED,CARA,MRTX

Health care stocks fell during Tuesday trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 2.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down nearly 2.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was declining 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, HCA Healthcare (HCA) fell 4.4% after the acute care facilities operator reported Q1 net income of $1.69 per share, down from $2.97 per share during the year-ago period despite a rise in revenue to $12.86 billion from $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $2.58 per share quarterly profit on $13.07 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

Sharps Compliance (SMED) climbed 4.2% after saying it received a $2.2 million bank loan through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program. The two-year loan and interest are forgivable after eight weeks if the medical-waste disposal company uses it to pay employee salaries or benefits at pre-pandemic levels. The loan also can be used to cover rent and utility expenses.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) was 4.8% higher, drifting off a nearly 16% gain earlier Tuesday after announcing positive top-line results for its Korsuva drug candidate during phase III testing, saying the injection met its primary and secondary endpoints in hemodialysis patients with moderate to severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus. Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) has received a license from Cara to commercialize Korsuva worldwide outside the US, Japan and South Korea.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) fell 10% after a new regulatory filing showed Chief Executive Charles Baum late last week exercised an employee option to acquire 40,000 shares of the immuno-oncology company's stock at $8.49 each and then sold them through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan for more than $3.27 million in total net proceeds. Baum received between $89.08 to $91.89 a share through a series of open-market transactions on April 17.

