Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2020: APDN, CARA, LH, XLV, IBB, VHT, IYH

Health care companies were lower pre-market Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were down more than 1%, while the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was unchanged.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) was gaining 18% amid an agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital to advance its patent-pending COVID-19 test kit toward public use. No financial details were included in the company's statement.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) was up 10% as it released positive topline data from its phase 3 trial on Korsuva injections, which are aimed to treat hemodialysis patients who have moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus.

Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) was gaining nearly 5% after it received an Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Pixel COVID-19 home test kit.

