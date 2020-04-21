US Markets
APDN

Health Care Sector Update for 04/21/2020: APDN, CARA, LH, XLV, IBB, VHT, IYH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care companies were lower pre-market Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were down more than 1%, while the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was unchanged.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) was gaining 18% amid an agreement with Stony Brook University Hospital to advance its patent-pending COVID-19 test kit toward public use. No financial details were included in the company's statement.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) was up 10% as it released positive topline data from its phase 3 trial on Korsuva injections, which are aimed to treat hemodialysis patients who have moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus.

Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) was gaining nearly 5% after it received an Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Pixel COVID-19 home test kit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APDN CARA LH XLV IBB

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular