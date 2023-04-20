Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2023: RAD, MRAI, BMY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping by 0.52% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.36% recently.

Rite Aid (RAD) was nearly 1% after it reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted net loss of $1.24 per diluted share, narrower than its loss of $2.24 a year earlier but still missing the loss forecast of $0.77 from two analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Marpai (MRAI) was over 1% lower after it closed its previously announced public offering of 7.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $1 per share, for gross proceeds of $7.4 million.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Tubulis said they signed a strategic license agreement to develop antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, to treat solid tumors. Bristol-Myers Squibb was slightly lower recently.

