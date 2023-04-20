Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2023: JNJ, ABC, TPG, MRNA, SNSE

Health care stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 1.0%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reportedly has won a temporary halt to roughly 38,000 lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products caused cancer to give the company's bankrupt subsidiary, LTL Management, an opportunity to pursue an $8.9 billion settlement, according to media reports Thursday, citing a US judge's ruling. Johnson & Johnson shares were edging up 0.7%.

Private-equity firm TPG (TPG) and drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen (ABC) announced a deal to buy OneOncology from General Atlantic in a deal valued at $2.1 billion. TPG was down 3.9%, and AmerisourceBergen shares was up 0.8%.

Moderna (MRNA) and International Business Machines (IBM) said they have entered into an agreement that will allow the biotech company to analyze quantum computing and artificial intelligence to speed up messenger RNA research. Moderna shares were down 1.1%.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its investigational new drug application for SNS-101, which will allow the firm to launch a phase 1/2 trial targeting solid tumors. Sensei was up 2.3%.

