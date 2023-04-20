Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2023: ABC, SNSE, MRNA, IBM

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slipping 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.6%.

In company news, private-equity firm TPG (TPG) and drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen (ABC) announced a deal to buy OneOncology from General Atlantic in a deal valued at $2.1 billion. AmerisourceBergen shares were edging up 0.2%.

Moderna (MRNA) and International Business Machines (IBM) said they have entered into an agreement that will allow the biotech company to analyze quantum computing and artificial intelligence to speed up messenger RNA research. Moderna shares were up 0.4%.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its investigational new drug application for SNS-101, which will allow the company to launch a phase 1/2 trial targeting solid tumors. Sensei shares were rising 0.6%.

