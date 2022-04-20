Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2022: HCSG,ALVR,ANTM,ATHA

Health care stocks were helping lift broader equity markets this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) rallied 20% on Wednesday after it nudged the quarterly dividend 0.6% higher to $0.2125 per share. The company earned $0.15 per share on $426.8 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31 compared with the analyst mean estimates expecting $0.06 per share and $424.8 million, respectively.

AlloVir (ALVR) was gaining almost 16% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated the company's posoleucel T-cell therapy as an regenerative medicine advanced therapy.

Anthem (ANTM) added 2.8% after reporting adjusted Q1 earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations and raised its FY22 earnings outlook.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) rose fractionally after the drug maker called on its shareholders to support its three director candidates and reject a bid by activist shareholder Richard Kayne. Kayne recently nominated himself and former Novartis Pharma chief financial officer George Bickerstaff III for election to the board this year.

