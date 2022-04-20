Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2022: ALVR,ANTM,ATHA

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, AlloVir (ALVR) was gaining almost 29% after the US Food and Drug Administration designated the company's posoleucel T-cell therapy as an regenerative medicine advanced therapy.

Anthem (ANTM) added 2.4% after reporting adjusted Q1 earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations and raised its FY22 earnings outlook.

Athira Pharma (ATHA) rose 1% after the drug maker called on its shareholders to support its three director candidates and reject a bid by activist shareholder Richard Kayne. Kayne recently nominated himself and former Novartis Pharma chief financial officer George Bickerstaff III for election to the board this year.

