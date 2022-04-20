Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2022: ALVR, ANTM, ABT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.27% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

AlloVir (ALVR) was gaining over 23% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has given regenerative medicine advanced therapy, or RMAT, designation to its T-cell therapy, dubbed posoleucel.

Anthem (ANTM) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $8.25 per diluted share, up from $7.01 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $7.83.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per diluted share, up from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.46. Abbott Laboratories was recently down more than 2%.

