Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2021: KALV,CRSP,VRTX,LCTX,ZLAB

Health care stocks posted moderate gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF rising 0.4% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was a touch higher.

In company news, KalVista (KALV) was 1.7% higher this afternoon, overcoming a nearly 12% decline earlier Tuesday that followed the US Food and Drug Administration placing a clinical hold on phase II testing of its KVD824 drug candidate to treat hereditary angioedema while the agency seeks additional information about pre-clinical studies of the small molecule protease inhibitor.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) climbed 5.3% after saying it will receive a $2 million upfront payment in return for licensing its allogeneic VAC cancer immunotherapy platform to Immunomic Therapeutics, which is working to develop a potential treatment for glioblastoma multiforme.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) climbed 5.9% after saying it revised its collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) to develop a potential treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Vertex shares also were fractionally higher this afternoon.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) dropped 8.3% after the Chinese biopharmaceuticals company began a $750 million public offering of its American depository shares, each representing one ordinary share of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.