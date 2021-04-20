Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2021: CRSP,VRTX,LCTX,ZLAB

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.4%.

In company news, CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) climbed 6.3% after saying it revised its collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) to develop a potential treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Vertex shares also were 1% higher this afternoon

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) climbed 5.5% after saying it will receive a $2 million upfront payment in return for licensing its allogeneic VAC cancer immunotherapy platform to Immunomic Therapeutics, which is working to develop a potential treatment for glioblastoma multiforme.

Zai Lab (ZLAB) dropped over 13% after the Chinese biopharmaceuticals company began a $750 million public offering of its American depository shares, each representing one ordinary share of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.