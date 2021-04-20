Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2021: ABT, JNJ, CRSP, VRTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.30% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged recently.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was shedding more than 3%. The company posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share, up from $0.65 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $1.27.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was slightly declining after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.59 per share, up from $2.30 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) was up more than 5% after the company and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) said they have agreed to amend their collaboration deal to develop, manufacture and commercialize CTX001, a potentially curative therapy for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Under the amended agreement, Vertex will lead development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CTX001, with support from CRISPR.

