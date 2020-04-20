Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2020: RDHL,NBY,RMTI

Health care stocks were outperforming most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up almost 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing more than 2.8%.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) climbed just over 13% after the specialty drugmaker Monday said it would provide its RHB-107 product candidate to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for non-clinical testing for activity against the virus that causes COVID-19. The decision follows the agency evaluating data on the drug's possible mechanism of action against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) streaked more than 79% higher after announcing a deal with Shenzhen Microprofit Biotech to be the exclusive US distributor of a COVID-19 antibody rapid point-of-care test kit. The company is expecting to soon submit the fluorecare SARS-CoV-2 IgG & IgM antibody test to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization use and will also seek permanent 510(k) clearance for the test once the current emergency concludes.

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) has turned about 2% higher this afternoon, reversing a 4.5% decline that followed the biopharmaceuticals company earlier Monday selecting board member Russell Ellison to be its new CEO and company president, effective immediately. He succeeds former chief executive Stuart Paul, who resigned.

