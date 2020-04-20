Health Care Sector Update for 04/20/2020: ANIX,RDHL,NBY,RMTI

Health care stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, giving back their mid-day advance. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was falling about 0.3%% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down almost 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index still was climbing almost 1.6% in late trade.

In company news, Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) climbed 1% after the immuno-oncology company Monday announced a new strategic collaboration with German bio-and chemo-informatics data company OntoChem GmbH to identify and develop anti-viral drug candidates for COVID-19. Anixa said the companies could identify chemical compounds with the potential to disrupt the ability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to replicate in as few as six months using OntoChem's machine learning and computer and molecular modeling techniques.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) streaked more than 73% higher after announcing a deal with Shenzhen Microprofit Biotech to be the exclusive US distributor of a COVID-19 antibody rapid point-of-care test kit. The company is expecting to soon submit the fluorecare SARS-CoV-2 IgG & IgM antibody test to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization use and will also seek permanent 510(k) clearance for the test once the current emergency concludes.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) climbed 13% after the specialty drugmaker Monday said it would provide its RHB-107 product candidate to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for non-clinical testing for activity against the virus that causes COVID-19. The decision follows the agency evaluating data on the drug's possible mechanism of action against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Rockwell Medical (RMTI) has turned fractionally higher this afternoon, reversing a 4.5% decline that followed the biopharmaceuticals company earlier Monday selecting board member Russell Ellison to be its new CEO and company president, effective immediately. He succeeds former chief executive Stuart Paul, who resigned.

