SNY

Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2024: SNY, SYRE, TAK, XLV, IBB

April 19, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) inactive and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently down 0.1%.

Sanofi (SNY) is reportedly planning to restructure its commercial operations for vaccines in the US. An undisclosed number of jobs will likely be lost as the company plans to implement a "streamlined strategic sales structure," a report from Endpoints News said. Sanofi was up more than 1% pre-bell.

Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) filed a mixed-securities shelf registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the potential resale of around 33.4 million of its common shares by selling shareholders. Spyre Therapeutics was down 0.2% premarket.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) said it received US Food and Drug Administration approval for subcutaneous injection of Entyvio as a maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease following induction therapy with intravenous Entyvio. Takeda Pharmaceutical was 0.2% higher pre-bell.

