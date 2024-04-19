News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2024: ALVO, NURO, SNY, ABBV

April 19, 2024

Health care stocks were advancing Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each adding 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.3%.

In corporate news, Alvotech (ALVO) shares jumped 4.5% after the firm signed a long-term agreement with an unidentified partner to expand access to Adalimumab-ryvk, a biosimilar to Abbvie's (ABBV) drug Humira, in the US. Abbvie shares were up 0.9%.

NeuroMetrix (NURO) shares surged 16.8% after it said Friday that, following feedback from shareholder Ephraim Fields of Echo Lake Capital, its board has authorized the appointment of Joshua Horowitz as an independent director and terminated an at-the-market equity facility with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Sanofi (SNY) is reportedly planning to restructure its commercial operations for vaccines in the US. An undisclosed number of jobs will likely be lost as the company plans to implement a "streamlined strategic sales structure," a report from Endpoints News said. Sanofi gained 2.7%.

