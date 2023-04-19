Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2023: LEGN, JNJ, GMDA, ABT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Legend Biotech's (LEGN) jointly developed CAR-T cancer therapy Carvykti has shown to significantly reduce the risk of relapse in multiple myeloma patients, Stat News reported, citing leaked results. Legend Biotech was recently gaining over 13% in value.

Gamida Cell (GMDA) was down more than 20% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 17.5 million shares and warrants at $1.30 per share and warrant for gross proceeds of $22.8 million.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per diluted share, down from $1.73 a year earlier but still beating the $0.98 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

