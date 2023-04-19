Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2023: AMGN, NVS, ABT, BBIO

Healthcare stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up by 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Amgen (AMGN) has won an appeal to uphold patents covering psoriasis drug Otezla and banning the proposed generic versions by Zydus Pharmaceuticals and Novartis' (NVS) Sandoz, said the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in a Wednesday filing. Amgen shares were little changed and Novartis was up 0.9%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares rose almost 8% after it posted forecast-beating Q1 results.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares were up past 10% after analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage of the company with an outperform rating and a $40 price target.

