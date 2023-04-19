US Markets
ABT

Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2023: ABT, BBIO, LEGN

April 19, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Healthcare stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares rose 8% after it posted forecast-beating Q1 results.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) jumped 20%. The company plans to sell 7.66 million ordinary shares to an undisclosed institutional investor in a private placement for $26.12 per share, equivalent to $52.24 per American Depositary Share.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares were up 11% after analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage of the company with an outperform rating and $40 price target.

