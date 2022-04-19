Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2022: CMPI,REGN,JNJ,XRAY

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) rallied Tuesday, climbing as much as 330% to a nearly 13-month high, after the oncology drug company agreed to a $250 million acquisition proposal from Regeneron (REGN), which paying $10.50 in cash for each Checkmate share, representing a 332% premium over Monday's closing price. Regeneron shares were 0.3% higher this afternoon.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rose 3% after the health care conglomerate reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $2.67 per share, up from $2.59 per share during the March quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.57 per share.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) tumbled over 12% after the dental equipment company Tuesday selected board member John Groetelaars to be its interim CEO, succeeding Don Casey, who was fired, effective immediately. The company also said it is expecting around $965 million in Q1 revenue, trailing the $998.7 million Street view.

