Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2022: CMPI, REGN, FLGT, JNJ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.01% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up by 0.04%.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) was surging past 330% after the company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced a definitive agreement for Regeneron to acquire Checkmate in an all-cash deal valued at $250 million.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) was gaining more than 6% after saying late Monday it agreed to buy pathology laboratory and service provider Inform Diagnostics for nearly $170 million.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.67 per diluted share, up from $2.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.57. Johnson & Johnson shares were marginally higher recently.

