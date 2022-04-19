US Markets
CMPI

Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2022: CMPI, REGN, FLGT, JNJ, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.01% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up by 0.04%.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) was surging past 330% after the company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced a definitive agreement for Regeneron to acquire Checkmate in an all-cash deal valued at $250 million.

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) was gaining more than 6% after saying late Monday it agreed to buy pathology laboratory and service provider Inform Diagnostics for nearly $170 million.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.67 per diluted share, up from $2.59 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.57. Johnson & Johnson shares were marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMPI REGN FLGT JNJ XLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular