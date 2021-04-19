Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2021: ZIOP,LFMD,ANIX,OVID

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down about 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) was 5.7% lower late in Monday trading, giving back a narrow morning gain that followed the company saying it has infused the first patient in a phase I trial of autologous CD19-specific T cells manufactured using its rapid personalized manufacturing process in patients with relapsed CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) fell 2% after saying it was ending work on its gaboxadol drug candidate as a potential treatment of Angelman syndrome in adults and Fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young adult males, explaining that efficacy data from late-stage testing do not support further development.

LifeMD (LFMD) turned 17% lower, reversing an early 13% gain that followed the telehealth company raising its Q1 revenue forecast, now expecting about $18.2 million in revenue, up from its previous outlook expecting over $17 million. The Street is at $17.5 million, according to Capital IQ.

Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) dropped over 14% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application of its chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy while the agency seeks more information about the potential cancer therapy.

