Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2021: LFMD,ANIX,OVID

Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, LifeMD (LFMD) turned almost 14% lower, reversing an early 13% gain that followed the telehealth company raising its Q1 revenue forecast, now expecting about $18.2 million in revenue, up from its previous outlook expecting over $17 million. The Street is at $17.5 million, according to Capital IQ.

Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) dropped 14.7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on the investigational new drug application its chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy while the agency seeks more information about the potential cancer therapy.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) fell 2.4% after saying it was ending work on its gaboxadol drug candidate as a potential treatment of Angelman syndrome in adults and Fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young adult males, explaining that efficacy data from late-stage testing do not support further development.

