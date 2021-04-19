Health Care Sector Update for 04/19/2021: HAE, UTHR, MNKD, XBIT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were trading lower premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.07% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was declining by 0.30% in recent trading.

Haemonetics (HAE) was shedding over 14% in value after saying its client CSL Plasma does not intend to renew a supply agreement with the company for the use of plasma collection system devices and the purchase of disposable plasmapheresis kits in the US.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) said it has filed a new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for Tyvaso DPI for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. The drug is being developed under a collaboration and license deal with MannKind (MNKD), which was up nearly 2% recently.

XBiotech (XBIT) was gaining over 5% in value after the company received permission from the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct a phase 1/2 trial of its new drug candidate, XB2001, when added to ONIVYDE/5-FU combination therapy, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

