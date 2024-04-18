Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2024: TGTX, ME, ELV, BNTC

Health care stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.7%.

In corporate news, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares gained 2.2% after the company was awarded a contract potentially worth $186.8 million for Briumvi to be the preferred anti-CD20 agent listed on the US Department of Veterans Affairs' National Formulary to treat people with multiple sclerosis.

Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) shares surged 48% after it reported "positive" interim results from the 90-day timepoint following the administration of BB-301 to the first subject in a phase 1b/2a dose-escalation group in oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

23andMe (ME) Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki told board members she's considering a plan to acquire the company in a go-private deal, the company said in a regulatory filing. 23andMe shares soared 41%.

Elevance Health (ELV) shares popped 3.9% after Q1 results topped estimates and analysts boosted their price targets on the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.