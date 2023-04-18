Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2023: YS, ALVO, JNJ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.5% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

YS Biopharma (YS) was rallying past 25% after the company reported a 30% increase in estimated preliminary revenue for its fiscal year 2023.

Alvotech (ALVO) has been notified by the US Food and Drug Administration that the responses provided to the regulator after the reinspection of the company's Reykjavik facility last month are now under review, the company said. Alvotech was recently gaining over 6% in value.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was 0.5% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per diluted share, up from $2.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.50.

