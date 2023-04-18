US Markets
YS

Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2023: YS, ALVO, JNJ, XLV, IBB

April 18, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.5% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

YS Biopharma (YS) was rallying past 25% after the company reported a 30% increase in estimated preliminary revenue for its fiscal year 2023.

Alvotech (ALVO) has been notified by the US Food and Drug Administration that the responses provided to the regulator after the reinspection of the company's Reykjavik facility last month are now under review, the company said. Alvotech was recently gaining over 6% in value.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was 0.5% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per diluted share, up from $2.67 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YS
ALVO
JNJ
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.