Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2023: JNJ, MDGL, CVS

Health care stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.9%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) LTL Management unit is again seeking to halt more than 38,000 lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products can cause cancer, Reuters reported. Separately, the firm lifted its full-year outlook after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results. The shares were down 2.5%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) shares were up over 13% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to its drug candidate resmetirom for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis with liver fibrosis.

CVS Health (CVS) was rising 0.6% after saying it has installed time delay safes in all 838 CVS pharmacies in Florida to deter the theft of controlled substance medications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.