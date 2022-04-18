Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2022: VLNS,VLN.TO,NTUS,CDN A,JEF,NKTR,BMY,BBD-B.TO

Health care stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking over 3.0%.

In company news, Velan (VLNS) dropped 15% after the Canadian cannabinoid-based drugs maker Monday selected Rishi Sharma to be its new chief financial officer and executive vice president for finance, effective May 23. Sharma held various financial executive roles with Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) beginning in 2008. He left Bombardier following the sale of its transportaion unit in January 2021, joining French rail services company Alstrom, Velan said.

Natus Medical (NTUS) jumped out to a nearly 29% gain after the medical screening and diagnostics technology company agreed to a $1.2 billion going-private transaction, with investors paying $33.50 in cash, representing a 29% premium to Natus' closing price on Thursday. The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Among decliners, CareDx (CDNA) fell 8% after the precision medicines company announced a new sales agreement with Jefferies (JEF) for the sale of up to $200 million of its shares from time to time.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shed 23% after the biopharmaceutics company and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said, late Thursday, they are discontinuing development on a combination of Nektar's bempegaldesleukin drug candidate and Bristol-Myers' Opdivo as a potential cancer treatment after the combination therapy showed no clinical benefit compared with an inhibitor control group. Bristol-Myers shares were down 1.2% this afternoon.

