US Markets
TGTX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2022: TGTX, NKTR, BMY, NTUS, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.2% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were recently unchanged.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was down more than 32% after saying it has voluntarily dropped a pending biologics license application and supplemental new drug application for ublituximab combined with umbralisib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) was retreating by more than 21% after the company and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said they are discontinuing all trials evaluating bempegaldesleukin and Opdivo as a potential cancer combination therapy following failure to meet the objectives of their studies.

Natus Medical (NTUS) was up more than 28% after saying it has entered into a deal to be acquired by an affiliate of investment firm ArchiMed for about $1.2 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Natus's board of directors and is set to close in Q3 2022, subject to approval by Natus shareholders and other customary closing conditions, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGTX NKTR BMY NTUS XLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular