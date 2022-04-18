Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2022: TGTX, NKTR, BMY, NTUS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.2% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were recently unchanged.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was down more than 32% after saying it has voluntarily dropped a pending biologics license application and supplemental new drug application for ublituximab combined with umbralisib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) was retreating by more than 21% after the company and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said they are discontinuing all trials evaluating bempegaldesleukin and Opdivo as a potential cancer combination therapy following failure to meet the objectives of their studies.

Natus Medical (NTUS) was up more than 28% after saying it has entered into a deal to be acquired by an affiliate of investment firm ArchiMed for about $1.2 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by Natus's board of directors and is set to close in Q3 2022, subject to approval by Natus shareholders and other customary closing conditions, the company said.

