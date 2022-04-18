US Markets
NTUS

Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2022: NTUS,CDN A,JEF,NKTR,BMY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Natus Medical (NTUS) jumped out to a nearly 29% gain after the medical screening and diagnostics technology company agreed to a $1.2 billion going-private transaction, with investors paying $33.50 in cash, representing a 29% premium to Natus' closing price on Thursday. The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals.

CareDx (CDNA) fell 5.5% after the precision medicines company announced a new sales agreement with Jefferies (JEF) for the sale of up to $200 million of its shares from time to time.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shed 28% after the biopharmaceutics company and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said, late Thursday, they are discontinuing development on a combination of Nektar's bempegaldesleukin drug candidate and Bristol-Myers' Opdivo as a potential cancer treatment after the combination therapy showed no clinical benefit compared with an inhibitor control group. Bristol-Myers shares were down 0.6% this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NTUS CDNA JEF NKTR BMY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular