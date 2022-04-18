Health Care Sector Update for 04/18/2022: NTUS,CDN A,JEF,NKTR,BMY

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Natus Medical (NTUS) jumped out to a nearly 29% gain after the medical screening and diagnostics technology company agreed to a $1.2 billion going-private transaction, with investors paying $33.50 in cash, representing a 29% premium to Natus' closing price on Thursday. The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals.

CareDx (CDNA) fell 5.5% after the precision medicines company announced a new sales agreement with Jefferies (JEF) for the sale of up to $200 million of its shares from time to time.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shed 28% after the biopharmaceutics company and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) said, late Thursday, they are discontinuing development on a combination of Nektar's bempegaldesleukin drug candidate and Bristol-Myers' Opdivo as a potential cancer treatment after the combination therapy showed no clinical benefit compared with an inhibitor control group. Bristol-Myers shares were down 0.6% this afternoon.

