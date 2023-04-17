Health Care Sector Update for 04/17/2023: SNY, VTRS, LLY, RXDX, MRK

US Markets
Health care stocks were mostly lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) falling 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.6% higher.

In company news, the US Supreme Court rejected Sanofi's (SNY) appeal to revive an antitrust lawsuit against Viatris (VTRS) related to the latter's EpiPen auto-injector to treat allergic reactions, Reuters reported. Sanofi shares declined 0.3%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) fell 0.5%. The company said it will invest an additional $1.6 billion and add another 200 new jobs at its two new manufacturing sites within the LEAP Innovation Park in Boone County, Indiana.

Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) shares soared 69% after Merck (MRK) revealed over the weekend it agreed to acquire the clinical-stage biotech company in a $10.8 billion deal to boost its presence in immunology.

