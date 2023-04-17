US Markets
RXDX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/17/2023: RXDX, MRK, STSA, AMRX, XLV, IBB

April 17, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher premarket Monday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently up 0.2%.

Merck (MRK) said it has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) for $200 per share in cash, for a total equity value of about $10.8 billion. Prometheus Biosciences was gaining nearly 70% in value in recent premarket activity.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) was rallying by more than 129% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories for $0.91 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right of up to $5.77 per share.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was up nearly 9% after saying it expects Q1 revenue of $550 million to $560 million, representing about a 12% increase from a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXDX
MRK
STSA
AMRX
XLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.