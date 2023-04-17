Health Care Sector Update for 04/17/2023: RXDX, MRK, STSA, AMRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were higher premarket Monday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently up 0.2%.

Merck (MRK) said it has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) for $200 per share in cash, for a total equity value of about $10.8 billion. Prometheus Biosciences was gaining nearly 70% in value in recent premarket activity.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) was rallying by more than 129% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories for $0.91 per share in cash plus one non-tradeable contingent value right of up to $5.77 per share.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was up nearly 9% after saying it expects Q1 revenue of $550 million to $560 million, representing about a 12% increase from a year ago.

